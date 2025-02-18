Ollie Chessum: England's Secret Weapon Against Scotland

Left Menu

Ollie Chessum will make his first start of this year's Six Nations against Scotland. Coach Steve Borthwick selected Chessum for his lineout skills, offering an alternative to Maro Itoje. Chessum has recovered from various injuries and will aim to help England break their losing streak against Scotland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 20:46 IST
Ollie Chessum is set to make his first start in this year's Six Nations tournament, stepping into the lineup against Scotland this Saturday. England coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Chessum for his exceptional lineout abilities, moving George Martin to the bench.

Injuries have hampered Chessum's career, from shoulder surgery excluding him from England's New Zealand and Japan tour, to a knee injury sidelining him for the November internationals. A recent ankle injury kept him out initially, but he impressed when introduced against France.

As England seeks to halt their losing streak against Scotland, Chessum's return could prove pivotal. Despite challenges, England remains bookmakers' favorites to prevail, as they aim to boost their championship hopes with upcoming matches against Italy and Wales.

