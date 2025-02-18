Ollie Chessum: England's Secret Weapon Against Scotland

Ollie Chessum is set to make his first start in this year's Six Nations tournament, stepping into the lineup against Scotland this Saturday. England coach Steve Borthwick has chosen Chessum for his exceptional lineout abilities, moving George Martin to the bench.

Injuries have hampered Chessum's career, from shoulder surgery excluding him from England's New Zealand and Japan tour, to a knee injury sidelining him for the November internationals. A recent ankle injury kept him out initially, but he impressed when introduced against France.

As England seeks to halt their losing streak against Scotland, Chessum's return could prove pivotal. Despite challenges, England remains bookmakers' favorites to prevail, as they aim to boost their championship hopes with upcoming matches against Italy and Wales.

