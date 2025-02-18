Left Menu

Upsets and Challenges at Maha Open ATP Challenger

India's wildcard entries Manas Dhamne and Aryan Shah faced early exits at the Maha Open ATP Challenger. Unseeded players Khumoyun Sultanov and Jurij Rodionov caused major upsets. Shah was defeated by sixth seed Brandon Holt, while Dhamne lost to top-seeded Billy Harris despite a promising start.

  • Country:
  • India

Unexpected victories and early exits marked the first round of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 Men's Tennis Championship on Tuesday. India's wildcard entrants, Manas Dhamne and Aryan Shah, faced defeat, while unseeded players Khumoyun Sultanov and Jurij Rodionov delivered surprising upsets.

Aryan Shah, 19, struggled against the sixth seed, Brandon Holt of the USA, losing 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour. Holt is the son of former world No 1 Tracy Austin. Meanwhile, Manas Dhamne, 17, showed promise against top-seed Billy Harris but ultimately fell short, losing 6-4, 6-4 after leading early in the first set.

The day also featured notable performances from Uzbekistan's Sultanov and Austria's Rodionov. Sultanov upset third seed and last year's finalist Tristan Schoolkate 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. Rodionov rebounded from a first-set loss to defeat Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2 with a powerful display of serving.

