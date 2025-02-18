Left Menu

Mumbai Indians Stifle Overzealous Gujarat Giants in WPL Clash

Gujarat Giants crumbled under pressure as Mumbai Indians' bowlers, led by Hayley Matthews, restricted them to 120 in a Women's Premier League match. Despite attempts to hit big, Gujarat lost wickets consistently. Mumbai's bowlers dominated, showcasing exceptional skill and strategy throughout the game.

The Gujarat Giants paid heavily for their rash approach as Mumbai Indians' bowlers, spearheaded by off-spinner Hayley Matthews, executed a flawless performance, dismissing them for 120 in their Women's Premier League encounter on Tuesday.

The Giants succumbed to frequent wicket losses as they opted for heavy hits over strategic partnerships. Matthews took the reins, achieving remarkable figures of 3 for 16 with her expert use of flight and pace variations.

Supporting Matthews, the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, and Amanjot Kaur also played crucial roles in suffocating Gujarat's batting. Despite Harleen Deol's efforts, Gujarat struggled, ending their powerplay at a precarious 28 for 4.

