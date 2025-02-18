Left Menu

Germany Crushes India with Commanding Victory in FIH Pro League

India fell to a 1-4 defeat against world champions Germany in their FIH Pro League match. Despite a strong opening, India struggled defensively and missed key chances, while Germany capitalized on their opportunities. India's inability to convert penalty corners led to their second loss in three matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:34 IST
Germany Crushes India with Commanding Victory in FIH Pro League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India faced a heavy 1-4 defeat against a formidable German side during their FIH Pro League match on Tuesday. The reigning world champions exposed India's defensive weaknesses and capitalized on their final third vulnerability.

Germany took the lead through Florian Sperling in the seventh minute, but India replied swiftly with Gurjant Singh scoring an equalizer six minutes later. However, Germany's Thies Prinz restored their lead almost immediately, ending the first quarter at 2-1.

The game remained goalless until the fourth quarter when Michel Struthoff and Raphael Hartkopf added two more goals, sealing Germany's win. India's struggle to convert penalty corners cost them dear, marking their second defeat in three matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

