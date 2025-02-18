Germany Crushes India with Commanding Victory in FIH Pro League

India faced a heavy 1-4 defeat against a formidable German side during their FIH Pro League match on Tuesday. The reigning world champions exposed India's defensive weaknesses and capitalized on their final third vulnerability.

Germany took the lead through Florian Sperling in the seventh minute, but India replied swiftly with Gurjant Singh scoring an equalizer six minutes later. However, Germany's Thies Prinz restored their lead almost immediately, ending the first quarter at 2-1.

The game remained goalless until the fourth quarter when Michel Struthoff and Raphael Hartkopf added two more goals, sealing Germany's win. India's struggle to convert penalty corners cost them dear, marking their second defeat in three matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)