USA Sets New Record by Defending Historic Low ODI Total

The USA broke a 38-year-old cricket record by defending a low ODI total of 123 runs against Oman. The game was dominated by spinners, contributing to a combined 19 wickets. Nosthush Kenjige's five-wicket haul played a pivotal role in USA's decisive 57-run victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:36 IST
USA team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

In a remarkable display of cricketing prowess, the USA has shattered a longstanding record by successfully defending the lowest total ever in a full men's ODI. Scoring a mere 123 runs in their innings, the USA team went on to secure a memorable 57-run victory against Oman in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter.

This achievement eclipses India's 1985 record when they defended a total of 125 against Pakistan in the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup in Sharjah. The match between the USA and Oman was uniquely dominated by spin, with nine spinners being used throughout the game, marking the first ODI in 4,671 outings devoid of any pace bowling.

With 19 wickets claimed by spinners, the match equaled the record for the most such dismissals in an ODI, tying with a previous encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh in 2011. The game's aggregate of 187 runs is the second-lowest in ODI history when both sides were bowled out, following a 2014 game between India and Bangladesh. USA's Milind Kumar anchored the innings with a critical 47*, while Nosthush Kenjige's five-wicket spell showcased the USA's spin supremacy, wrapping up the Omani innings for just 65 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

