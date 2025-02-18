Injury Strikes: Ireland's Squad Faces Challenges Ahead of Six Nations Clash

Ireland faces a significant challenge in their Six Nations quest as injuries rule out key players, including captain Caelan Doris and hooker Ronan Kelleher, for the upcoming clash against Wales. Doris sustained a knee injury, halting his consecutive appearances streak since 2021.

Assistant coach Andrew Goodman expressed confidence in the squad's depth, pointing out that Jack Conan and others could step up. Conan, a likely candidate to fill Doris's shoes, may also serve as captain. The team remains optimistic about successfully replacing the injured players and maintaining their winning momentum.

Despite setbacks, Ireland stands at the top of the standings with maximum points after two rounds. They are set to face Wales in Cardiff under new home coach Matt Sherratt. Ireland strives to continue their strong performance while waiting for Doris, Kelleher, and Furlong to recover for future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)