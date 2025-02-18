Left Menu

Thrilling WPL Clash: Mumbai Indians Triumph Over Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians Women clinched a victory against Gujarat Giants in a WPL match. Nat Sciver-Brunt led the charge with her batting, while Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr shined in the bowling department. Gujarat Giants struggled to build momentum but fought back with notable performances from Harleen Deol and Kashvee Gautam.

Updated: 18-02-2025 23:04 IST
In a thrilling Women's Premier League (WPL) match on Tuesday, the Mumbai Indians Women emerged victorious over the Gujarat Giants. The tense cricket clash saw Mumbai Indians achieving the target in 16.1 overs, finishing with 122 for five wickets.

Mumbai's Nat Sciver-Brunt played a pivotal role in the win, scoring a commendable 57 runs. The team's effective bowling attack, led by Hayley Matthews who took three wickets, stifled the Giants' progress early in the game.

Despite the loss, Gujarat Giants displayed resilience with Harleen Deol contributing 32 runs. Kashvee Gautam showcased her bowling prowess by picking up crucial wickets, but it was not enough to hold back Mumbai's charge towards victory.

