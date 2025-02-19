Left Menu

Brazilian Football Stars Challenge Artificial Turf Trend

Leading Brazilian football players, including Neymar and Thiago Silva, have voiced concerns over artificial turf usage in league matches, citing injury risks. They argue for natural grass to preserve the sport's integrity and highlight a lack of player consultation in a statement, while some clubs defend their choice.

Updated: 19-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:19 IST
PSG and Brazil striker Neymar (file image) Image Credit: ANI

In a bold statement against artificial turf, prominent Brazilian footballers such as Neymar and Thiago Silva have taken to social media to express their concern over its use in league matches, fearing it increases injury risk. They advocate for natural grass, stressing the need to maintain soccer's integrity and player safety.

The players, united in their message, criticized the move towards artificial surfaces, arguing it undermines the sport's status and player welfare. They emphasize that in respected global leagues, player input is crucial, and investments are made to maintain natural pitches. The protest highlights a growing divide between clubs seeking to maximize stadium utility and players prioritizing their health.

In defense, clubs like Palmeiras argue that their artificial pitches, officially certified by FIFA, meet high standards similar to natural grass. Despite these claims, the footballers remain unconvinced, pointing to the continued risk of injury, particularly for veterans or those returning post-injury, like Neymar, who have boycotted matches at artificial turf venues.

