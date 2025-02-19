Brazilian Football Stars Challenge Artificial Turf Trend

In a bold statement against artificial turf, prominent Brazilian footballers such as Neymar and Thiago Silva have taken to social media to express their concern over its use in league matches, fearing it increases injury risk. They advocate for natural grass, stressing the need to maintain soccer's integrity and player safety.

The players, united in their message, criticized the move towards artificial surfaces, arguing it undermines the sport's status and player welfare. They emphasize that in respected global leagues, player input is crucial, and investments are made to maintain natural pitches. The protest highlights a growing divide between clubs seeking to maximize stadium utility and players prioritizing their health.

In defense, clubs like Palmeiras argue that their artificial pitches, officially certified by FIFA, meet high standards similar to natural grass. Despite these claims, the footballers remain unconvinced, pointing to the continued risk of injury, particularly for veterans or those returning post-injury, like Neymar, who have boycotted matches at artificial turf venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)