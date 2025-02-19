Left Menu

Shubman Gill Reclaims Top ODI Spot from Babar Azam

Shubman Gill of India has surpassed Pakistan's Babar Azam to become the top-ranked ODI batter globally, according to the latest ICC rankings. Gill's impressive performance against England secured him the No. 1 position, just before the Champions Trophy in Karachi. The rankings saw significant changes, impacting both batters and bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:20 IST
Shubman Gill, India's vice-captain, has ousted Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam to claim the top spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. This comes following Gill's exceptional performance against England in a recent home series.

The ICC released the updated rankings ahead of the Champions Trophy in Karachi. Gill, who scored two fifties and a century, propelled India's 3-0 series victory over England, leading him to surpass Azam with 796 rating points, compared to Azam's 773.

This marks the second time Gill has held the prestigious No. 1 ranking, demonstrating his consistent form in recent matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana has become the leading ODI bowler after displacing Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. This reshuffling sets an intriguing stage for upcoming tournaments.

