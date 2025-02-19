Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Young Powerlifting Star

Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old gold-medallist powerlifter, tragically died during training when a 270-kg weight fell on her neck in Rajasthan. The accident occurred at the gym under her trainer's supervision. Despite the mishap, her family has not filed any case. The body was returned to her family post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Yashtika Acharya, a young gold-medallist powerlifter, lost her life during a training session in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The accident occurred when a 270-kg rod fell on her neck, as confirmed by the local police on Wednesday.

Acharya, only 17 years old and a rising star in the Junior National Games, was practicing in a gym when the mishap struck. Despite her trainer's presence, the immense weight snapped her neck, leading to her untimely death.

Although her trainer suffered minor injuries, no legal complaint has been registered by the family. After a post-mortem, Yashtika's body was returned to her grieving family on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

