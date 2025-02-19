Shandong Taishan's Dramatic Withdrawal Shakes Asian Champions League

In a surprising turn, Shandong Taishan has pulled out of the Asian Champions League Elite competition. This decision was announced just hours before their crucial matchup against Ulsan HD in South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed Shandong's withdrawal, citing a statement from the club that attributed the pullout to significant physical issues among team members. With medical assessments indicating the players' inability to compete, the club has apologized to all parties involved.

This development has significant implications for the league, most notably ensuring that fellow Chinese team, Shanghai Shenhua, secures a place in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)