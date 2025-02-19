Left Menu

Shandong Taishan's Dramatic Withdrawal Shakes Asian Champions League

Shandong Taishan, a Chinese Super League team, withdrew from the Asian Champions League Elite due to the players' serious physical discomfort. This decision was made hours before their final game against Ulsan HD, resulting in Shanghai Shenhua securing a spot in the last 16.

In a surprising turn, Shandong Taishan has pulled out of the Asian Champions League Elite competition. This decision was announced just hours before their crucial matchup against Ulsan HD in South Korea.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed Shandong's withdrawal, citing a statement from the club that attributed the pullout to significant physical issues among team members. With medical assessments indicating the players' inability to compete, the club has apologized to all parties involved.

This development has significant implications for the league, most notably ensuring that fellow Chinese team, Shanghai Shenhua, secures a place in the next round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

