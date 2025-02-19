Left Menu

Proteas Gear Up for Batting Test in Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj outlines South Africa's strategy to tackle Pakistan’s batting conditions in the Champions Trophy. Despite the batter-friendly pitches, the Proteas remain vigilant. Maharaj anticipates a challenging but exciting contest for both batters and bowlers, as they aim to perform at their best.

Updated: 19-02-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:27 IST
Keshav Maharaj (Photo: proteasmencsa/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Keshav Maharaj, South Africa's seasoned spinner, has articulated the Proteas' game plan to navigate Pakistan's notoriously batting-friendly conditions during the upcoming Champions Trophy. He reaffirmed that complacency is not an option for the South African squad ahead of their encounter with Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan has established itself as a haven for high-scoring ODIs, boasting the highest batting average since 2021. This backdrop sets an intriguing stage for South Africa, particularly its batters who relish pitches where runs flow easily. Yet, Maharaj insists that high scores demand disciplined execution and methodical play, emphasizing the challenges ahead.

From a bowling perspective, South Africa faces the formidable task of containing aggressive batting lineups. Maharaj, however, remains optimistic about his team's capacity to defend substantial totals. Highlighting the necessity of adapting field setups, he sees this as an opportunity for the bowlers to showcase their class and innovation on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

