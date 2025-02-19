Left Menu

New Zealand Shine in Champions Trophy Opener with Stellar Performances

New Zealand set a formidable target of 320/5 against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener, thanks to remarkable centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. Young's 107 and Latham's unbeaten 118 established a solid foundation, aided by Glenn Phillips' quick 61, ensuring a dominant start for the Kiwis.

In the opening clash of the Champions Trophy, New Zealand's top order showcased their strength, setting a challenging target of 320 for Pakistan. Will Young and Tom Latham led the charge with fluent centuries, while Glenn Phillips added a quickfire 61 to consolidate the innings held at the National Stadium.

Despite early breakthroughs by Pakistan's bowling attack, led by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, Young and Latham steadied the innings. Their partnership helped recover from a shaky start and laid down a solid foundation for the team. Young managed 107 runs, a knock laced with 12 fours and a six, while Latham finished unbeaten on 118.

The match, inaugurated by President Asif Zardari, saw an increasing crowd as the weather cleared, signaling the country's first major ICC event since 1996. Phillips' aggressive batting in the final overs further boosted the total, as Pakistan's bowling attack struggled to contain the Kiwi batsmen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

