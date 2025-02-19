Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Defends Spin-Heavy Champions Trophy Squad

India captain Rohit Sharma has justified the inclusion of five spinners for the Champions Trophy, emphasizing the importance of versatile all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With two specialist spinners, the team aims to leverage additional skills ahead of their match against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:19 IST
Rohit Sharma Defends Spin-Heavy Champions Trophy Squad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has stood firm on his decision to include five spinners in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Three of these players, he highlights, are all-rounders contributing significant value to the team's dynamics.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are designated as the specialist spinners, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar bring additional batting abilities alongside their spin skills.

Accompanying the spinners are three pace bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, with Hardik Pandya serving as the sole pace all-rounder. Rohit is confident this diverse skill set equips India for the tournament, which returns after an eight-year hiatus. His focus remains on playing to the team's strengths to secure the prestigious ICC trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025