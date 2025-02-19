Rohit Sharma Defends Spin-Heavy Champions Trophy Squad
India captain Rohit Sharma has justified the inclusion of five spinners for the Champions Trophy, emphasizing the importance of versatile all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. With two specialist spinners, the team aims to leverage additional skills ahead of their match against Bangladesh.
India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, has stood firm on his decision to include five spinners in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Three of these players, he highlights, are all-rounders contributing significant value to the team's dynamics.
Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav are designated as the specialist spinners, while Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar bring additional batting abilities alongside their spin skills.
Accompanying the spinners are three pace bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshit Rana, with Hardik Pandya serving as the sole pace all-rounder. Rohit is confident this diverse skill set equips India for the tournament, which returns after an eight-year hiatus. His focus remains on playing to the team's strengths to secure the prestigious ICC trophy.
