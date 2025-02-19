India Tipped as Favourites for Champions Trophy Despite Bumrah's Absence

India is considered the favorite for the Champions Trophy despite the absence of star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. According to former players Eoin Morgan and Shane Watson, the team's firepower, bolstered by Hardik Pandya's return, positions them strongly for the title.

Australia, although missing key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, is still seen as formidable due to its strong batting lineup. England, under new leadership, is considered an outside chance, potentially gaining momentum with a win against Australia.

Meanwhile, legendary cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara emphasized the importance of the International Masters League, a tournament featuring teams of former players from various cricketing nations. Spectators and players alike are excited about its potential longevity.

(With inputs from agencies.)