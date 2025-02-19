Left Menu

Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation: Nahid Rana's Quest for Glory

Nahid Rana, a promising young fast bowler from Bangladesh, is set to make his mark in the Champions Trophy. Opting for rhythm and plan execution over sheer speed, Rana is up against top cricketing talents including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. With a record 152 kph delivery, he is eager to face the challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:53 IST
Bangladesh's Bowling Sensation: Nahid Rana's Quest for Glory
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

As cricket fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming Champions Trophy, Bangladesh's young pace sensation, Nahid Rana, is preparing to showcase his talent on this grand stage. At just 22, Rana's focus is clear: prioritize rhythm and strategic execution over raw speed as he tackles his first ICC event.

Famed for his record-breaking delivery speed of 152 kph, Rana faces a formidable challenge as Bangladesh squares off against India in their opening match. He will need to employ his skill against cricket powerhouses like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Rana, who has already carved a niche for himself in international cricket, relishes the opportunity to play against top-tier opponents. With fond memories of past successes in Rawalpindi, he aims to contribute significantly to his team's efforts in the tournament, staying true to his strengths and team strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025