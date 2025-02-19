Shubman Gill: Rising Star in India's ODI Leadership

Shubman Gill is establishing himself as a potential leader in India's ODI squad. Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Gill on Wednesday, highlighting his recent appointment as vice-captain of the team.

After a challenging Test tour in Australia along with many Indian players, Gill's consistent performance in ODIs signals his exceptional talent. Sharma emphasized that judging a player across different formats isn't always fair and acknowledged Gill's particular skillset in ODIs.

Gill's statistics speak volumes: 2587 runs in 50 ODIs, averaging 60.16, and his elevation to vice-captain proves his value to the team. As expectations mount, Gill's continued growth will be crucial in achieving India's goals in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)