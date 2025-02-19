Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Rising Star in India's ODI Leadership

Shubman Gill, viewed as a potential successor to India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma, has demonstrated exceptional skill in the format. Despite a challenging Test series in Australia, Gill's ODI performance remains outstanding, justifying his role as vice-captain and raising expectations for future tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:06 IST
Shubman Gill is establishing himself as a potential leader in India's ODI squad. Indian captain Rohit Sharma praised Gill on Wednesday, highlighting his recent appointment as vice-captain of the team.

After a challenging Test tour in Australia along with many Indian players, Gill's consistent performance in ODIs signals his exceptional talent. Sharma emphasized that judging a player across different formats isn't always fair and acknowledged Gill's particular skillset in ODIs.

Gill's statistics speak volumes: 2587 runs in 50 ODIs, averaging 60.16, and his elevation to vice-captain proves his value to the team. As expectations mount, Gill's continued growth will be crucial in achieving India's goals in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

