Left Menu

Spain Secures Narrow Win Against India in Thrilling FIH Pro League Clash

In a tightly contested match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, Spain's women's hockey team clinched a 1-0 victory over India in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25. Captain Marta Segu scored the decisive goal. Despite India's fierce attempts, Spain maintained their four-game winning streak in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:26 IST
Spain Secures Narrow Win Against India in Thrilling FIH Pro League Clash
Spain and India in action. (Photo- HI X/@TheHockeyIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spain triumphed over India with a tight 1-0 win in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25's women's match at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday. Captain Marta Segu secured the victory with a critical goal in the fourth quarter.

During the first half, both teams struggled to break the deadlock, with Spain coming close through penalty corners in the sixth minute. India's attempts, led by Vice Captain Navneet Kaur, failed to convert into goals, leaving the score at 0-0 by halftime.

The third quarter saw a relentless offensive push from Spain, which India's defense managed to withstand until the 49th minute. Segu capitalized on an opening, taking Spain ahead, while India's late efforts to equalize were thwarted. Spain's defense held firm, maintaining their unbroken winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025