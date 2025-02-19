Spain Secures Narrow Win Against India in Thrilling FIH Pro League Clash

Spain triumphed over India with a tight 1-0 win in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25's women's match at Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday. Captain Marta Segu secured the victory with a critical goal in the fourth quarter.

During the first half, both teams struggled to break the deadlock, with Spain coming close through penalty corners in the sixth minute. India's attempts, led by Vice Captain Navneet Kaur, failed to convert into goals, leaving the score at 0-0 by halftime.

The third quarter saw a relentless offensive push from Spain, which India's defense managed to withstand until the 49th minute. Segu capitalized on an opening, taking Spain ahead, while India's late efforts to equalize were thwarted. Spain's defense held firm, maintaining their unbroken winning streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)