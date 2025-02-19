Left Menu

Meg Lanning's Captaincy Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory

Meg Lanning's brilliant 69 runs off 49 balls helped Delhi Capitals secure a seven-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Supported by crucial innings from Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp, they successfully chased the target of 166 with a ball to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:10 IST
Meg Lanning's Captaincy Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of skill, Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals to triumph over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash. Lanning's 69 off 49 balls was pivotal in their chase of 166, resulting in a seven-wicket victory.

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz posted a challenging total of 166 for seven, largely due to Kiran Navgire's explosive half-century. However, Delhi Capitals responded with vigor, with Shafali Verma and Lanning piling up 65 runs for the opening partnership.

Despite early setbacks after Verma's dismissal, Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp stabilized the innings. With a thrilling finish, Sutherland and Kapp secured the victory with crucial boundaries in the final overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025