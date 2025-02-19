Meg Lanning's Captaincy Leads Delhi Capitals to Victory

In a remarkable display of skill, Meg Lanning led Delhi Capitals to triumph over UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League clash. Lanning's 69 off 49 balls was pivotal in their chase of 166, resulting in a seven-wicket victory.

After being asked to bat first, UP Warriorz posted a challenging total of 166 for seven, largely due to Kiran Navgire's explosive half-century. However, Delhi Capitals responded with vigor, with Shafali Verma and Lanning piling up 65 runs for the opening partnership.

Despite early setbacks after Verma's dismissal, Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp stabilized the innings. With a thrilling finish, Sutherland and Kapp secured the victory with crucial boundaries in the final overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)