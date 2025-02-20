Uncertainty Looms Over Matildas Ahead of SheBelieves Cup

Australia's caretaker coach, Tom Sermanni, finds himself in a critical juncture as the Matildas prepare for the SheBelieves Cup in the US. Not only is he unsure about star striker Sam Kerr's return to captaincy following her legal battle, but his own future remains uncertain.

Kerr, a key player for her club, Chelsea, was acquitted of racial abuse charges but remains out due to a lengthy injury. Despite the verdict, some former players and commentators have advocated for her removal as captain, citing reputational concerns.

Meanwhile, a player pay dispute further complicates the Matildas' situation as they look ahead to the upcoming tournament. While Sermanni maintains focus on the team's performance, Australia will soon face friendlies against South Korea following the SheBelieves Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)