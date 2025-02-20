Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Matildas Ahead of SheBelieves Cup

Tom Sermanni, Australia's caretaker coach, faces uncertainty about Sam Kerr's captaincy and his own tenure as the Matildas gear up for the SheBelieves Cup amid off-field challenges, including a player pay dispute. Kerr, cleared in a court case, remains sidelined due to injury while Sermanni awaits his future with the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:38 IST
Australia's caretaker coach, Tom Sermanni, finds himself in a critical juncture as the Matildas prepare for the SheBelieves Cup in the US. Not only is he unsure about star striker Sam Kerr's return to captaincy following her legal battle, but his own future remains uncertain.

Kerr, a key player for her club, Chelsea, was acquitted of racial abuse charges but remains out due to a lengthy injury. Despite the verdict, some former players and commentators have advocated for her removal as captain, citing reputational concerns.

Meanwhile, a player pay dispute further complicates the Matildas' situation as they look ahead to the upcoming tournament. While Sermanni maintains focus on the team's performance, Australia will soon face friendlies against South Korea following the SheBelieves Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

