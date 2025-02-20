Left Menu

Queensland Reds Gear Up for Super Rugby Pacific Kickoff

The Queensland Reds are set to kickoff their Super Rugby Pacific season against Moana Pasifika. Following an overseas tour, they look to build on last season's quarter-final finish. With new Wallabies recruits, they aim to showcase their prowess at their home game in Brisbane on Friday.

The Queensland Reds are prepared to launch their Super Rugby Pacific season at home in Brisbane on Friday, with ambitions to perpetuate Australia's flawless start against Moana Pasifika, led by Ardie Savea.

The Reds, who rested in round one after an international tour, observed early-season triumphs by fellow Australian teams — the ACT Brumbies, New South Wales Waratahs, and Western Force. Under the leadership of coach Les Kiss, now in his second year, the team is keen to advance further from last year's quarter-final exit against the Waikato Chiefs.

Bolstering the squad, the Reds enlisted Wallabies released from the disbanded Rebels, including the return of Fiji-born Filipo Daugunu. The match attracts attention as Australia's coach Joe Schmidt observes his captain Harry Wilson in direct competition with Moana captain Savea. This game follows a thrilling opener where the Canterbury Crusaders defeated the Chiefs, asserting their return to form under coach Rob Penney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

