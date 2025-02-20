Left Menu

Dan Sheehan Leads Ireland in Crucial Six Nations Showdown

Dan Sheehan takes command of the Irish rugby team as captain against Wales, marking his return after an eight-month hiatus due to a knee injury. This decision comes amid several changes by Coach Simon Easterby, positioning Ireland for the Saturday Six Nations game in Cardiff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 20-02-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 14:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Dan Sheehan is set to lead unbeaten Ireland against Wales in the Six Nations this Saturday in Cardiff. His appointment follows injuries to regular captain Caelan Doris and Ronan Kelleher, the Irish Rugby Union announced on Thursday.

Returning to the pitch for the first time since a serious knee injury sustained in Pretoria, Sheehan's inclusion is one of seven adjustments by Coach Simon Easterby from the team's recent victory against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Easterby utilized this game as an opportunity for players like fullback Jamie Osborne and uncapped Jack Boyle to showcase their talents. The team sees strategic returns by players like Gary Ringrose at centre and Matt Hansen on the wing, ensuring readiness despite enforced changes.

