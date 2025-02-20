Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Injury Woes
In a blow to Pakistan's cricket team, opener Fakhar Zaman will miss the rest of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to injury. After a muscular strain sustained while fielding, Zaman will not join the team in Dubai for upcoming matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant blow to Pakistan's cricket hopes, star opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a severe injury, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday. The injury was sustained during a match against New Zealand in Karachi, as reported by Geo News.
Zaman's injury occurred while attempting to stop a well-driven shot by New Zealand's opener Will Young. In a swift effort to prevent a boundary, Zaman strained a muscle as he redirected the ball to Babar Azam, signaling discomfort in his lower back soon after. Though he initially walked off without assistance, his return was brief as the injury forced him out of the competition.
The PCB announced that Zaman will not accompany the team to Dubai for their next game, marking another setback after Saim Ayub's earlier injury exit. Ayub, who fractured his ankle during a Test match against South Africa, was replaced by Zaman, who made notable scores of 84 and 41 runs in subsequent games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment
Karachi's Alarming Traffic and Crime Wave: Rising Casualties and Challenges
Rachin Ravindra's Recovery and Glenn Phillips' Heroics in New Zealand's Warm-Up Win
Lockie Ferguson's Injury Clouds New Zealand's Champions Trophy Hopes
Karachi's Traffic Turmoil: Rising Accidents and Looming Safety Concerns