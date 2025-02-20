Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Injury Woes

In a significant blow to Pakistan's cricket hopes, star opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out for the remainder of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to a severe injury, confirmed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday. The injury was sustained during a match against New Zealand in Karachi, as reported by Geo News.

Zaman's injury occurred while attempting to stop a well-driven shot by New Zealand's opener Will Young. In a swift effort to prevent a boundary, Zaman strained a muscle as he redirected the ball to Babar Azam, signaling discomfort in his lower back soon after. Though he initially walked off without assistance, his return was brief as the injury forced him out of the competition.

The PCB announced that Zaman will not accompany the team to Dubai for their next game, marking another setback after Saim Ayub's earlier injury exit. Ayub, who fractured his ankle during a Test match against South Africa, was replaced by Zaman, who made notable scores of 84 and 41 runs in subsequent games.

(With inputs from agencies.)