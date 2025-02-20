Delhi Capitals Triumph in Thrilling WPL Encounter Against UP Warriorz

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals secured a seven-wicket victory against UP Warriorz at Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday. This win marked a return to form for Delhi Capitals after their previous loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Legendary former India skipper Mithali Raj commended Annabel Sutherland for her match-winning performance. Sutherland scored an unbeaten 41 runs off 35 balls, striking four boundaries and maintaining a critical partnership with Meg Lanning. Her collaboration with Marizanne Kapp, who contributed 29 runs off 17 balls, was vital in stabilizing the innings.

Mithali Raj highlighted Sutherland's all-round performance, noting her two-wicket haul in four overs. She also praised Kapp's adaptability and crucial role, emphasizing the significance of their partnership in guiding Delhi to a thrilling victory against UP Warriorz.

