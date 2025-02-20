Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Triumph in Thrilling WPL Encounter Against UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against UP Warriorz with a seven-wicket win, thanks to Annabel Sutherland's impressive 41-run innings and supporting partnership with Marizanne Kapp. Former India captain Mithali Raj praised their performance in the Women's Premier League clash, highlighting crucial moments leading to the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:50 IST
Delhi Capitals Triumph in Thrilling WPL Encounter Against UP Warriorz
Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland (Photo: @wplt20/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals secured a seven-wicket victory against UP Warriorz at Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday. This win marked a return to form for Delhi Capitals after their previous loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Legendary former India skipper Mithali Raj commended Annabel Sutherland for her match-winning performance. Sutherland scored an unbeaten 41 runs off 35 balls, striking four boundaries and maintaining a critical partnership with Meg Lanning. Her collaboration with Marizanne Kapp, who contributed 29 runs off 17 balls, was vital in stabilizing the innings.

Mithali Raj highlighted Sutherland's all-round performance, noting her two-wicket haul in four overs. She also praised Kapp's adaptability and crucial role, emphasizing the significance of their partnership in guiding Delhi to a thrilling victory against UP Warriorz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025