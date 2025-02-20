Left Menu

Injury Blow for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy

Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's opener, is out of the Champions Trophy due to an abdominal injury. He suffered the injury during a loss to New Zealand, necessitating Imam-ul-Haq's replacement. Pakistan needs to beat India in Dubai to continue their title defense in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:56 IST
Injury Blow for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy
Fakhar Zaman
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan cricket has suffered a setback with the injury of star opener Fakhar Zaman, ruling him out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The muscular issue occurred while he was fielding during a match against New Zealand, leading to Imam-ul-Haq's call-up as a replacement opener.

Fakhar, struggling with discomfort, managed to score only 24 runs while batting at number four, as Pakistan took a heavy beating against New Zealand with a score of 320-5. This change in the squad has been confirmed by the International Cricket Council's event organizing committee.

Pakistan faces a must-win situation against India in Dubai on Sunday. A victory is crucial for Pakistan to stay in the race for their title defense in this prestigious eight-team cricket tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025