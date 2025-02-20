Injury Blow for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy

Pakistan cricket has suffered a setback with the injury of star opener Fakhar Zaman, ruling him out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The muscular issue occurred while he was fielding during a match against New Zealand, leading to Imam-ul-Haq's call-up as a replacement opener.

Fakhar, struggling with discomfort, managed to score only 24 runs while batting at number four, as Pakistan took a heavy beating against New Zealand with a score of 320-5. This change in the squad has been confirmed by the International Cricket Council's event organizing committee.

Pakistan faces a must-win situation against India in Dubai on Sunday. A victory is crucial for Pakistan to stay in the race for their title defense in this prestigious eight-team cricket tournament.

