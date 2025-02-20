Injury Blow for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy
Fakhar Zaman, Pakistan's opener, is out of the Champions Trophy due to an abdominal injury. He suffered the injury during a loss to New Zealand, necessitating Imam-ul-Haq's replacement. Pakistan needs to beat India in Dubai to continue their title defense in the tournament.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan cricket has suffered a setback with the injury of star opener Fakhar Zaman, ruling him out of the ongoing Champions Trophy. The muscular issue occurred while he was fielding during a match against New Zealand, leading to Imam-ul-Haq's call-up as a replacement opener.
Fakhar, struggling with discomfort, managed to score only 24 runs while batting at number four, as Pakistan took a heavy beating against New Zealand with a score of 320-5. This change in the squad has been confirmed by the International Cricket Council's event organizing committee.
Pakistan faces a must-win situation against India in Dubai on Sunday. A victory is crucial for Pakistan to stay in the race for their title defense in this prestigious eight-team cricket tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Fakhar Zaman
- Champions Trophy
- Cricket
- Injury
- Imam-ul-Haq
- New Zealand
- India
- Dubai
- ICC
ALSO READ
Australia Faces Leadership Shuffle Amid Injury Woes Ahead of Champions Trophy
Rohit Sharma Updates on Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Ahead of India-England ODI Series
Injury Woes Rock Australian Cricket Ahead of Champions Trophy
Malabar Gold & Diamonds to Sparkle in New Zealand with $75 Million Investment
Lisandro Martinez Faces Extended Absence Due to Cruciate Ligament Injury