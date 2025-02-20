TCL Secures Olympic Sponsorship Deal Post-Panasonic Era

The International Olympic Committee has sealed a new sponsorship deal with China's TCL, marking the end of a longstanding partnership with Japan's Panasonic. This move fills the gap left after Panasonic's four-decade relationship with the Olympics ended post-Paris Summer Games.

The partnership with TCL will span eight years, covering both summer and winter games until 2032. While financial specifics were not disclosed, the deal includes providing advanced audiovisual equipment and appliances. TCL plans to enhance the Olympic experience through AI innovations and supply digital and household equipment.

This agreement comes after Japanese companies Toyota and Bridgestone also exited the Olympic program amid challenges following the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics. These three companies were integral parts of the TOP program, contributing to a substantial portion of the USD 2 billion sponsorship revenues in the last cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)