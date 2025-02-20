Left Menu

TCL Secures Olympic Sponsorship Deal Post-Panasonic Era

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has signed an eight-year sponsorship deal with Chinese company TCL, replacing long-term partner Panasonic. The agreement covers four Olympic Games through 2032, with TCL providing audiovisual equipment and exploring AI innovations. This shift follows the departure of Japanese brands Toyota and Bridgestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:35 IST
TCL Secures Olympic Sponsorship Deal Post-Panasonic Era
  • Country:
  • China

The International Olympic Committee has sealed a new sponsorship deal with China's TCL, marking the end of a longstanding partnership with Japan's Panasonic. This move fills the gap left after Panasonic's four-decade relationship with the Olympics ended post-Paris Summer Games.

The partnership with TCL will span eight years, covering both summer and winter games until 2032. While financial specifics were not disclosed, the deal includes providing advanced audiovisual equipment and appliances. TCL plans to enhance the Olympic experience through AI innovations and supply digital and household equipment.

This agreement comes after Japanese companies Toyota and Bridgestone also exited the Olympic program amid challenges following the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics. These three companies were integral parts of the TOP program, contributing to a substantial portion of the USD 2 billion sponsorship revenues in the last cycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025