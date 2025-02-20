Serie A Title Race Heats Up: Napoli and Inter Face Critical Weekend

In the high-stakes face-off for the Serie A title, Napoli and Inter Milan are set for critical encounters this weekend as both sides seek to capitalize on slip-ups amid recent lackluster performances.

Napoli's lead over reigning champions Inter remains slim at just two points, compounded by their own struggles in recent weeks. They travel to Como, who are riding high on newfound confidence after their 2-0 triumph over Fiorentina last week. Como's resurgence under manager Cesc Fabregas presents a formidable challenge for Napoli's ambitions.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will hope to overcome Genoa, a team previously stuck in relegation battles but now rejuvenated under Patrick Vieira's stewardship. As European setbacks linger for Italian teams, the domestic landscape remains fiercely competitive, with Atalanta also poised to battle for supremacy.

