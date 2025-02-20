Bayern Munich's High-Stakes Showdown Amid Injury Woes

Bayern Munich, leading the Bundesliga, is under mounting pressure to secure a victory against Eintracht Frankfurt following two consecutive draws. The team faces this challenge without their top striker, Harry Kane, who is out due to a calf injury.

Despite an eight-point lead in the league, Bayern's recent performances, including a lackluster draw at Bayer Leverkusen, have raised concerns. Coach Vincent Kompany, who partly attributes the team's struggles to a congested fixture list, must devise a strategy to reinvigorate his players.

Frankfurt, currently third, remains undefeated in seven league matches and aims to exploit Bayern's vulnerabilities. With key performances this season, they seek to solidify their path to Champions League qualification.

