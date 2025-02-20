Left Menu

Imam-ul-Haq Replaces Injured Fakhar Zaman in ICC Champions Trophy

The ICC Event Technical Committee approved Imam-ul-Haq as Fakhar Zaman's replacement in Pakistan's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Zaman suffered an injury during a match against New Zealand, ruling him out for the tournament. The PCB will continue to monitor Zaman's condition.

Updated: 20-02-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:53 IST
Imam-ul-Haq Replaces Injured Fakhar Zaman in ICC Champions Trophy
Imam-ul-Haq (Photo: X/@iRashidLatif68). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a recent development, the ICC Event Technical Committee has sanctioned the inclusion of Imam-ul-Haq, replacing the sidelined Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan's lineup for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This decision comes after Zaman sustained an injury while fielding during Pakistan's opening match against New Zealand.

The mishap occurred in the first over of the match at Karachi's National Bank Stadium when New Zealand opener Will Young executed a cover drive. Zaman, attempting to prevent a boundary, strained a muscle, prompting immediate substitution. Though he briefly returned, further assessments led to his withdrawal from the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed Zaman's continued medical evaluation and announced that he would not accompany the squad to Dubai. This setback is the second for Pakistan, following Saim Ayub's ankle fracture against South Africa. Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion aims to bolster the team's prospects as they move forward in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

