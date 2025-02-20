Mohammed Shami's Record-Breaking Comeback
Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian and second fastest globally to achieve 200 ODI wickets, achieving this milestone in just 104 matches. After recovering from a significant ankle injury, Shami returned to the field, leading India's pace attack in the Champions Trophy with outstanding performances.
Star pacer Mohammed Shami has etched his name in cricket history by becoming the fastest Indian and the second-fastest overall to reach 200 ODI wickets. His remarkable feat came during the Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh, marking a triumphant return to international cricket with an impressive five-wicket haul.
Shami, who finished with figures of 5/53, surpassed Ajit Agarkar's record of reaching the milestone in 133 matches, doing so in just 104 outings. His achievements have reinstated him as one of the most successful bowlers in ICC tournaments, now leading the Indian wicket-taker chart in 50-over ICC events.
Having overcome an ankle injury that sidelined him for over a year, Shami's journey back to form was fraught with challenges. Yet, his determination paid off as he now leads India's pace attack, continuing to excel in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.
