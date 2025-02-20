Sherratt Revamps Wales Lineup for Six Nations Clash with Ireland
Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt has made nine changes to the team ahead of their Six Nations showdown against Ireland. This includes a new front row and first cap for Ellis Mee, aiming to end a 14-game losing streak. Sherratt stresses bravery and discipline for a potential upset.
In a bold move, Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt has restructured the team with nine alterations for their crucial Six Nations clash against Ireland in Cardiff.
Sherratt's first significant team selection, replacing Warren Gatland, features four backline and five forward adjustments, including a new front row and center pairing, highlighting Ellis Mee's debut on the wing.
With a challenging record of 14 consecutive losses to overturn, Sherratt emphasizes bravery without recklessness and the importance of discipline in front of a sell-out Principality Stadium crowd.
