Sherratt Revamps Wales Lineup for Six Nations Clash with Ireland

In a bold move, Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt has restructured the team with nine alterations for their crucial Six Nations clash against Ireland in Cardiff.

Sherratt's first significant team selection, replacing Warren Gatland, features four backline and five forward adjustments, including a new front row and center pairing, highlighting Ellis Mee's debut on the wing.

With a challenging record of 14 consecutive losses to overturn, Sherratt emphasizes bravery without recklessness and the importance of discipline in front of a sell-out Principality Stadium crowd.

(With inputs from agencies.)