Afghanistan Aims for Glory in Debut ICC Champions Trophy Campaign

As Afghanistan prepares for their debut in the ICC Champions Trophy, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi asserts the team faces no pressure and is focused on claiming the title. The team's opening match against South Africa on February 21 in Karachi will set the stage for a promising campaign.

Despite the absence of teenage mystery spinner AM Ghazanfar due to injury, Shahidi remains unfazed, highlighting the strength of players like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. With robust support from local Afghan and Pashtun communities in Karachi, the team finds additional motivation for their matches.

This marks Afghanistan's first appearance in the prestigious tournament, yet the squad is undeterred by their newcomer status. Drawing from past victories against formidable cricket nations, Afghanistan is determined to make their mark and aims to win the trophy, showcasing the growth and potential of cricket across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)