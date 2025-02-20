Wales Seek Familiar Faces for Clash Against Ireland

Wales' interim coach Matt Sherratt is opting for familiarity as he implements nine changes to the team's starting line-up for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland. The decision follows Wales' recent 22-15 defeat to Italy, marking their 14th consecutive loss, which contributed to the exit of veteran coach Warren Gatland.

Sherratt cited injuries and the need for team cohesion against a strong Ireland side that has already claimed victory in their first two tournament matches. "They're very Leinster-heavy and have been together a long time, so it's crucial to select a team with existing familiar ties," Sherratt explained, emphasizing the importance of established player relationships.

Among the lineup changes, Gareth Anscombe was brought in at flyhalf to partner with Tomos Williams, while Max Llewellyn rejoins the team to pair with Ben Thomas in midfield. With Ellis Mee debuting on the wing, Sherratt aims to instill a bold mindset in the squad. "It's about getting the mindset right and establishing a framework for player comfort," Sherratt added, ahead of the challenging encounter.

