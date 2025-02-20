Left Menu

Wales Seek Familiar Faces for Clash Against Ireland

Wales interim coach Matt Sherratt makes nine changes to the team for the Six Nations match against Ireland, focusing on familiar player partnerships. Sherratt emphasizes cohesion amidst recent defeats as Wales aims to improve their performance. Gareth Anscombe is among returning players, and Ellis Mee debuts on the wing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:17 IST
Wales Seek Familiar Faces for Clash Against Ireland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wales' interim coach Matt Sherratt is opting for familiarity as he implements nine changes to the team's starting line-up for Saturday's Six Nations match against Ireland. The decision follows Wales' recent 22-15 defeat to Italy, marking their 14th consecutive loss, which contributed to the exit of veteran coach Warren Gatland.

Sherratt cited injuries and the need for team cohesion against a strong Ireland side that has already claimed victory in their first two tournament matches. "They're very Leinster-heavy and have been together a long time, so it's crucial to select a team with existing familiar ties," Sherratt explained, emphasizing the importance of established player relationships.

Among the lineup changes, Gareth Anscombe was brought in at flyhalf to partner with Tomos Williams, while Max Llewellyn rejoins the team to pair with Ben Thomas in midfield. With Ellis Mee debuting on the wing, Sherratt aims to instill a bold mindset in the squad. "It's about getting the mindset right and establishing a framework for player comfort," Sherratt added, ahead of the challenging encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025