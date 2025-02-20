Clash of Titans: Ahly's Quest to Retain African Glory

In a thrilling draw conducted in Qatar, Egypt's Al Ahly is set to face Sudan's Al Hilal in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League. Al Ahly, holders of the prestigious title, aim to extend their dominance despite a shaky group phase performance.

Due to the ongoing civil war in Sudan, Al Hilal, now based in Mauritania, will host their crucial second leg in Nouakchott in April. The draw pits six North African clubs against two from South Africa, promising electrifying match-ups.

Tunisia's Esperance and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are among these fixtures, meeting again after last season's semi-final showdown. With notable coaching shifts and dynamic club ownership, the stage is set for an action-packed tournament.

