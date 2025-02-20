Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Ahly's Quest to Retain African Glory

Egypt's Al Ahly faces Al Hilal of Sudan in the African Champions League quarter-finals. Ahly's dominance is an advantage, but Al Hilal's relocation due to Sudan's civil war may present challenges. The draw features prominent North and South African teams, promising thrilling matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:42 IST
Clash of Titans: Ahly's Quest to Retain African Glory

In a thrilling draw conducted in Qatar, Egypt's Al Ahly is set to face Sudan's Al Hilal in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League. Al Ahly, holders of the prestigious title, aim to extend their dominance despite a shaky group phase performance.

Due to the ongoing civil war in Sudan, Al Hilal, now based in Mauritania, will host their crucial second leg in Nouakchott in April. The draw pits six North African clubs against two from South Africa, promising electrifying match-ups.

Tunisia's Esperance and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns are among these fixtures, meeting again after last season's semi-final showdown. With notable coaching shifts and dynamic club ownership, the stage is set for an action-packed tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025