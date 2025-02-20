Hebert and Parry Shine at Kenya Open

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert birdied the final hole to join England's John Parry at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Kenya Open, held at Nairobi's Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday. Both players carded remarkable eight-under-par 63s, putting them one shot ahead of South Africa's Jayden Schaper.

The 38-year-old Hebert delivered an impeccable performance with six birdies and an eagle, while Parry, also 38, shot eight birdies to complete a flawless round. Other notable performances came from Denmark's Jakob Skov Olsen and South Korean Cho Woo-young, who tied for fourth place after each carded a 66.

With such stunning openers, the tournament promises thrilling competition in the rounds to come. Reporting from Cape Town, Mark Gleeson (Editing by Christian Radnedge).

