Left Menu

Hebert and Parry Shine at Kenya Open

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert and Englishman John Parry lead the Kenya Open after impressive rounds of eight-under-par 63 in Nairobi. Hebert's flawless game included six birdies and an eagle, while Parry recorded eight birdies. Jayden Schaper trails by one. Olsen and Woo-young share fourth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:00 IST
Hebert and Parry Shine at Kenya Open
Golf

Frenchman Benjamin Hebert birdied the final hole to join England's John Parry at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Kenya Open, held at Nairobi's Muthaiga Golf Club on Thursday. Both players carded remarkable eight-under-par 63s, putting them one shot ahead of South Africa's Jayden Schaper.

The 38-year-old Hebert delivered an impeccable performance with six birdies and an eagle, while Parry, also 38, shot eight birdies to complete a flawless round. Other notable performances came from Denmark's Jakob Skov Olsen and South Korean Cho Woo-young, who tied for fourth place after each carded a 66.

With such stunning openers, the tournament promises thrilling competition in the rounds to come. Reporting from Cape Town, Mark Gleeson (Editing by Christian Radnedge).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025