India Secures Victory in Champions Trophy Group Showdown

In a thrilling Group A contest of the Champions Trophy, India triumphed over Bangladesh, with Shubman Gill's unbeaten 101 leading the charge. Rohit Sharma contributed 41 runs, while Virat Kohli added 22. Despite Bangladesh's efforts, India concluded at 231/4 in 46.3 overs.

Updated: 20-02-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:10 IST
In a riveting Champions Trophy Group A clash, India clinched victory against Bangladesh on Thursday. Leading the innings, Shubman Gill's remarkable unbeaten 101 was pivotal in securing the win.

Supporting Gill, Rohit Sharma scored a solid 41, and Virat Kohli added 22 runs to India's total. Despite steady wickets falling, India's innings stabilized.

Bangladesh's bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain, made commendable efforts but couldn't prevent India from reaching 231 for 4 in 46.3 overs. It's another impressive win for the Indian cricket team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

