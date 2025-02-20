India Secures Victory in Champions Trophy Group Showdown

In a riveting Champions Trophy Group A clash, India clinched victory against Bangladesh on Thursday. Leading the innings, Shubman Gill's remarkable unbeaten 101 was pivotal in securing the win.

Supporting Gill, Rohit Sharma scored a solid 41, and Virat Kohli added 22 runs to India's total. Despite steady wickets falling, India's innings stabilized.

Bangladesh's bowlers, Taskin Ahmed and Rishad Hossain, made commendable efforts but couldn't prevent India from reaching 231 for 4 in 46.3 overs. It's another impressive win for the Indian cricket team.

