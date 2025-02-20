India's Mixed Fortunes at Asian Cup 2025 Table Tennis
India experienced a blend of victories and defeats at the Asian Cup 2025 in Shenzhen. Veteran player Sharath Kamal spearheaded the men's success, while the women's team struggled against tough opponents. Key matches are upcoming as players vie for advancement at the prestigious table tennis event.
- Country:
- China
The Indian contingent at the Asian Cup 2025 table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, displayed a mix of triumphs and setbacks. Leading the charge in the men's matches, seasoned athlete Sharath Kamal secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Yemen's Ebrahim Gubran, rebounding from an earlier defeat.
Sharath Kamal, ranked 43rd globally, is now gearing up for a pivotal encounter against Japan's 31st-ranked Sora Matsushima. Similarly, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai delivered hard-fought wins, keeping India in contention in the intense group stage setups.
The women's squad faced steeper challenges. Sreeja Akula put up a commendable effort but fell to China's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha. Ayhika Mukherjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade also struggled against their Thai opponents, which marred their campaign at the Universiade Sports Center.
(With inputs from agencies.)