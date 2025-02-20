Left Menu

India's Mixed Fortunes at Asian Cup 2025 Table Tennis

India experienced a blend of victories and defeats at the Asian Cup 2025 in Shenzhen. Veteran player Sharath Kamal spearheaded the men's success, while the women's team struggled against tough opponents. Key matches are upcoming as players vie for advancement at the prestigious table tennis event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:33 IST
India's Mixed Fortunes at Asian Cup 2025 Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal. (Photo- UTT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian contingent at the Asian Cup 2025 table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, displayed a mix of triumphs and setbacks. Leading the charge in the men's matches, seasoned athlete Sharath Kamal secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Yemen's Ebrahim Gubran, rebounding from an earlier defeat.

Sharath Kamal, ranked 43rd globally, is now gearing up for a pivotal encounter against Japan's 31st-ranked Sora Matsushima. Similarly, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai delivered hard-fought wins, keeping India in contention in the intense group stage setups.

The women's squad faced steeper challenges. Sreeja Akula put up a commendable effort but fell to China's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha. Ayhika Mukherjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade also struggled against their Thai opponents, which marred their campaign at the Universiade Sports Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025