India's Mixed Fortunes at Asian Cup 2025 Table Tennis

The Indian contingent at the Asian Cup 2025 table tennis tournament in Shenzhen, China, displayed a mix of triumphs and setbacks. Leading the charge in the men's matches, seasoned athlete Sharath Kamal secured an emphatic 3-0 victory over Yemen's Ebrahim Gubran, rebounding from an earlier defeat.

Sharath Kamal, ranked 43rd globally, is now gearing up for a pivotal encounter against Japan's 31st-ranked Sora Matsushima. Similarly, Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai delivered hard-fought wins, keeping India in contention in the intense group stage setups.

The women's squad faced steeper challenges. Sreeja Akula put up a commendable effort but fell to China's world No. 1 Sun Yingsha. Ayhika Mukherjee and Yashaswini Ghorpade also struggled against their Thai opponents, which marred their campaign at the Universiade Sports Center.

(With inputs from agencies.)