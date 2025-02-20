Left Menu

Mohammed Shami: A Testament to Resilience and Mastery in International Cricket

Mohammed Shami, India's veteran pace bowler, demonstrates unmatched resilience and skill with a standout performance in the ICC Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. His remarkable career is highlighted by numerous records in ODI tournaments, overcoming injuries, and maintaining top form across varying conditions and phases of play.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 23:35 IST
Mohammed Shami. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian fast-bowling stalwart Mohammed Shami continues to be an inspiring success story in international cricket. After recovering from a year-long injury, the 34-year-old delivered a critical performance, claiming a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India's ICC Champions Trophy opener. This achievement was crucial as India embarked on their limited, high-pressure campaign.

Shami's illustrious journey saw him become India's leading wicket-taker in ODI ICC events, surpassing Zaheer Khan with 60 dismissals. As per Wisden, Shami boasts the best average and strike rate among bowlers who have bowled at least 10 innings in two ODI tournaments, underscoring his status as a modern ODI great.

Even with sporadic appearances due to injuries, Shami reached 200 ODI wickets in record time, proving his resilience. His adaptability to different conditions and phases of play, including his role as a first-change bowler and new-ball specialist, further cements his legacy. Shami's journey is a testament to his brilliance and dedication to Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

