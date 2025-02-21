Left Menu

Trump and Tiger Woods Tee Off Toward a Golfing Resolution

President Trump met with Tiger Woods to address the divide in professional golf between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. Following earlier talks with the PGA and Saudi backers, both parties are reportedly moving closer to an agreement. Woods and Trump share a history on and off the golf course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:18 IST
Trump and Tiger Woods Tee Off Toward a Golfing Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump held a meeting on Thursday with golf icon Tiger Woods to discuss resolving the ongoing division in professional golf between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf league, sources revealed.

Little information was available regarding the private assembly at the White House, marking Trump's second involvement on the matter this month. The president, known for his passion for golfing and owning a series of golf resorts, has taken a more active role in alleviating the longstanding rivalry.

Earlier discussions between the PGA Tour and Trump on February 6 hinted at progress in their negotiations with the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi entity behind LIV Golf. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott sought Trump's intervention in these discussions. Woods, who has been collaborating with Scott and Monahan, missed initial meetings due to personal reasons but expressed optimism during the Genesis Invitational, stating that he anticipates a swift reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025