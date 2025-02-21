Trump and Tiger Woods Tee Off Toward a Golfing Resolution

President Donald Trump held a meeting on Thursday with golf icon Tiger Woods to discuss resolving the ongoing division in professional golf between the PGA Tour and the upstart LIV Golf league, sources revealed.

Little information was available regarding the private assembly at the White House, marking Trump's second involvement on the matter this month. The president, known for his passion for golfing and owning a series of golf resorts, has taken a more active role in alleviating the longstanding rivalry.

Earlier discussions between the PGA Tour and Trump on February 6 hinted at progress in their negotiations with the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi entity behind LIV Golf. PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott sought Trump's intervention in these discussions. Woods, who has been collaborating with Scott and Monahan, missed initial meetings due to personal reasons but expressed optimism during the Genesis Invitational, stating that he anticipates a swift reconciliation.

