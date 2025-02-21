Left Menu

Relegated Clubs Cancel Dead Rubber Clash in Bahia Championship

Relegated Brazilian football clubs Colo Colo and Jacobina opted out of their final Bahia Championship match due to its futility. The Bahia Football Federation agreed, cancelling the fixture as both teams had no chance of improving their standings. Consequently, Colo Colo finishes last in the league.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:14 IST
Relegated Clubs Cancel Dead Rubber Clash in Bahia Championship

In a startling yet practical move, relegated Brazilian football clubs Colo Colo and Jacobina have decided to forgo their final match in the Bahia Championship. The game's outcome held no significance to their standings, prompting both teams to request a cancellation.

Both teams, already bound for Serie B in 2026, agreed that playing the fixture was unnecessary. The Bahia Football Federation sanctioned this pragmatic solution, formally announcing that Jacobina's withdrawal from the 1,200km journey to the interior meant the match would be canceled.

With the season wrapping up, Colo Colo will finish at the foot of the table due to their inferior goal difference, despite being level with Jacobina on points. The Baianao, rich in history since 1905, continues to reveal the complex dynamics of Brazilian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025