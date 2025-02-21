In a startling yet practical move, relegated Brazilian football clubs Colo Colo and Jacobina have decided to forgo their final match in the Bahia Championship. The game's outcome held no significance to their standings, prompting both teams to request a cancellation.

Both teams, already bound for Serie B in 2026, agreed that playing the fixture was unnecessary. The Bahia Football Federation sanctioned this pragmatic solution, formally announcing that Jacobina's withdrawal from the 1,200km journey to the interior meant the match would be canceled.

With the season wrapping up, Colo Colo will finish at the foot of the table due to their inferior goal difference, despite being level with Jacobina on points. The Baianao, rich in history since 1905, continues to reveal the complex dynamics of Brazilian football.

(With inputs from agencies.)