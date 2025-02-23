Tense Showdown: Pakistan's Wobbly Start Against India in Champions Trophy

Pakistan's cricket team had a shaky start in their Champions Trophy face-off against India, scoring 63/2 after the first 15 overs in Dubai on Sunday.

With crucial dismissals early on, Captain Mohammed Rizwan alongside Saud Shakeel took the crease following the wickets of Babar Azam, who scored 23, and Imam-ul-Haq, who fell out to a strategic throw by Axar Patel. India's Hardik Pandya took Azam's key wicket, standing at 1/16 in his bowling figures. Meanwhile, India's bowling lineup saw a hiccup when ace pacer Mohammed Shami temporarily left the field due to a shin problem, yet he returned post-treatment.

Adding to India's concerns, Captain Rohit Sharma managed the challenging heat conditions by staying off-field, prompting vice-captain Shubman Gill to helm the team in his absence. Sharma is expected back, ensuring a crucial balance in leadership amidst Pakistan's push to gain a foothold in the match. The tension on the field mirrors the high stakes surrounding this iconic cricket rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)