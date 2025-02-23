Epic Showdown: Bivol vs. Beterbiev Awaits Moscow Stage

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is pushing for a blockbuster third matchup between light-heavyweight fighters Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. After Bivol claimed victory in a nail-biting rematch held in Saudi Arabia, IBA president Umar Kremlev announced plans to hold another championship faceoff, this time in Moscow.

In the recent clash, Bivol secured the win on a majority points decision, following judges' scores of 114-114, 116-112, and 115-113. This victory saw Bivol reclaim the light-heavyweight world title, a trophy previously held by his opponent, Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev.

Kremlev anticipates hosting the next bout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, marking it as a historic moment with a projected audience of 100,000. Both fighters have expressed readiness for the challenge as the negotiations to conclude arrangements are already in motion.

