Epic Showdown: Bivol vs. Beterbiev Awaits Moscow Stage
IBA president Umar Kremlev plans to host a third light-heavyweight title match between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev in Moscow after Bivol's recent victory in Saudi Arabia. The thrilling rematch concluded with Bivol winning a majority decision. Preparations are underway for this highly anticipated event.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) is pushing for a blockbuster third matchup between light-heavyweight fighters Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev. After Bivol claimed victory in a nail-biting rematch held in Saudi Arabia, IBA president Umar Kremlev announced plans to hold another championship faceoff, this time in Moscow.
In the recent clash, Bivol secured the win on a majority points decision, following judges' scores of 114-114, 116-112, and 115-113. This victory saw Bivol reclaim the light-heavyweight world title, a trophy previously held by his opponent, Russian-born Canadian Artur Beterbiev.
Kremlev anticipates hosting the next bout at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium, marking it as a historic moment with a projected audience of 100,000. Both fighters have expressed readiness for the challenge as the negotiations to conclude arrangements are already in motion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alexander Vinnik Returns: Cyber Criminal Lands in Moscow After U.S. Prisoner Swap
From U.S. Jail to Moscow: Alexander Vinnik's Controversial Homecoming
Will the U.S. Sanction Moscow? Vance Hints at Potential Leverage
Moscow and Washington at Crossroads Over Ukraine Peace Talks
Russian news agencies say Russian crypto expert Alexander Vinnik, freed in a prisoner swap with the US, lands in Moscow, reports AP.