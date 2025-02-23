Virat Kohli Breaks Another ODI Record: Fastest to 14,000 Runs

India's cricketing icon, Virat Kohli, made history once again by becoming the fastest batter to reach 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The milestone was achieved during a thrilling Champions Trophy match against Pakistan, overshadowing the records set by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Kohli achieved this feat in only 287 innings, while Tendulkar and Sangakkara required 350 and 378 innings, respectively. Interestingly, both Kohli and Tendulkar scored their 14,000th run against Pakistan, with Kohli sealing the deal with a stylish four in the 13th over.

Besides this achievement, Kohli had earlier broken the record for the most ODI centuries, surpassing Tendulkar's tally. The 36-year-old also outdid Mohammad Azharuddin by capturing his 157th and 158th ODI catches, marking a remarkable day in cricket history.

(With inputs from agencies.)