Indian Tennis Stars Shine in Bengaluru Open 2025 Qualifiers

In an impressive start at the Bengaluru Open 2025 qualifiers, Indian players demonstrated their prowess on the tennis court. Davis Cup team members Karan Singh and Mukund Sasikumar delivered noteworthy performances, securing victories in their matches on Sunday.

Karan Singh showcased his skills with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Ukraine's 12th seed, Yurii Dzhavakian, fresh from India's 4-0 victory over Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs. Meanwhile, Mukund Sasikumar triumphed over Rishi Reddy in a hard-fought, nearly two-hour match, concluding with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Highlighting the tournament further, young talent Aryan Shah delivered a stunning upset against fifth seed Kris Van Wyk in a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Yet, not all Indian players advanced as Siddharth Rawat and doubles finalist Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha experienced early exits. Top-seeded players, including Billy Harris and Ilia Simakin, secured their places with decisive wins.

