Indian Tennis Stars Shine in Bengaluru Open 2025 Qualifiers

Indian players made a remarkable start in the Bengaluru Open 2025 qualifiers. Davis Cup members Karan Singh and Mukund Sasikumar secured strong victories, while Aryan Shah caused an upset against a top seed. However, some players, like Siddharth Rawat, faced defeats, highlighting both triumphs and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an impressive start at the Bengaluru Open 2025 qualifiers, Indian players demonstrated their prowess on the tennis court. Davis Cup team members Karan Singh and Mukund Sasikumar delivered noteworthy performances, securing victories in their matches on Sunday.

Karan Singh showcased his skills with a 7-5, 6-3 win against Ukraine's 12th seed, Yurii Dzhavakian, fresh from India's 4-0 victory over Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Playoffs. Meanwhile, Mukund Sasikumar triumphed over Rishi Reddy in a hard-fought, nearly two-hour match, concluding with a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory.

Highlighting the tournament further, young talent Aryan Shah delivered a stunning upset against fifth seed Kris Van Wyk in a 6-4, 7-6(4) win. Yet, not all Indian players advanced as Siddharth Rawat and doubles finalist Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha experienced early exits. Top-seeded players, including Billy Harris and Ilia Simakin, secured their places with decisive wins.

