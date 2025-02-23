Left Menu

Norway's Triumphant Podium Sweep at Biathlon World Championships

Norway celebrated a podium sweep at the Biathlon World Championships, with Endre Stroemsheim winning gold in the 15km mass start. Sturla Holm Laegreid took silver, narrowly edging out Johannes Thingnes Boe, who concluded his illustrious career with a bronze. It was a thrilling finish to a spectacular race.

Updated: 23-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:28 IST
In a stunning display at the International Biathlon Union World Championships, Norway achieved a podium sweep in the men's 15km mass start event. Endre Stroemsheim electrified the audience with a powerful final lap to seize the gold medal, leaving compatriot Sturla Holm Laegreid to earn the silver after a fierce challenge from Johannes Thingnes Boe.

Boe, in the last world championship race of his distinguished career, showcased remarkable resilience by recovering from initial shooting errors to clinch bronze. Although he fell short of the silver, Boe's late sprint and accurate shooting in the final standing series kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Stroemsheim's strategic push in the final lap proved decisive, as he overcame his rivals with a 12.4-second lead. Meanwhile, Sweden's Elvira Oeberg impressed in the women's 12.5km mass start, claiming gold after a flawless final shoot, ahead of France's Oceane Michelon and Norway's Maren Kirkeeide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

