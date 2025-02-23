Left Menu

France's Six Nations Glory: A Record-Setting Victory over Italy

France achieved a monumental 73-24 victory over Italy in the Six Nations, scoring 11 tries and setting a new record for the tournament. Captained by Antoine Dupont, the team rebounded impressively after a recent loss to England, overpowering Italy with relentless attacks and setting a high standard for their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a stunning display of rugby prowess, France crushed Italy 73-24 at the Six Nations, setting a new record with 14 tries. Led by the charismatic Antoine Dupont, France's team demonstrated exceptional form following a narrow defeat to England.

Throughout the clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Dupont and fullback Leo Barre each tallied two tries, while other pivotal contributions came from Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, and more. Italy showcased moments of skill, opening scoring with Tommaso Menoncello's try in the 12th minute, yet struggled to match France's relentless barrage.

At the game's midway point, France led 35-17, continuing an unyielding pace in the second half. The match concluded just shy of a 97-point total, underscoring France's dominance, and setting the stage for their continued Six Nations journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

