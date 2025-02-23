France's Six Nations Glory: A Record-Setting Victory over Italy

In a stunning display of rugby prowess, France crushed Italy 73-24 at the Six Nations, setting a new record with 14 tries. Led by the charismatic Antoine Dupont, France's team demonstrated exceptional form following a narrow defeat to England.

Throughout the clash at the Stadio Olimpico, Dupont and fullback Leo Barre each tallied two tries, while other pivotal contributions came from Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, and more. Italy showcased moments of skill, opening scoring with Tommaso Menoncello's try in the 12th minute, yet struggled to match France's relentless barrage.

At the game's midway point, France led 35-17, continuing an unyielding pace in the second half. The match concluded just shy of a 97-point total, underscoring France's dominance, and setting the stage for their continued Six Nations journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)