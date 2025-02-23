India's Spectacular Victory: Champions Trophy Triumph Over Pakistan

In a commanding performance at the Champions Trophy in Dubai, the Indian cricket team achieved a resounding victory over Pakistan. The match, buoyed by Virat Kohli's 51st ODI century, saw India triumph by six wickets in a decisive encounter on Sunday.

The victory, which guarantees India's position in the semifinals, was secured with vital contributions from Shreyas Iyer, who scored a classy 67-ball 56, and Shubman Gill with a solid start of 46 runs off 52 balls.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to X to extend his heartiest congratulations to Team India and the nation's people for their 'Virat' victory. Riding on a challenging target of 242, the team showcased commendable skill, sealing the win with over seven overs left.

(With inputs from agencies.)