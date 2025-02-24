Left Menu

France Eyes Six Nations Glory: Dupont's Decisive Challenge

After a stunning 73-24 victory against Italy, France looks to their next Six Nations match against undefeated Ireland on March 8. Captain Antoine Dupont sees it as a crucial encounter, potentially deciding the tournament. The French team focuses on maintaining their momentum after a narrow loss to England.

Following a sweeping 73-24 victory over Italy in Rome on Sunday, France's attention has quickly turned to their impending clash against Ireland in the Six Nations, with captain Antoine Dupont labeling it as a potential tournament decider.

Set to face the undefeated Irish on March 8 in Dublin, France carries the confidence of their record-breaking win, the highest score the team has achieved in the Six Nations.

Despite trailing Ireland by three points in the rankings after their initial triumph against Wales and a subsequent loss to England, Dupont emphasizes the importance of the upcoming match. The team is dedicated to refining their performance and avoiding the errors that led to their defeat at Twickenham.

