Alexis Holmes Dominates Busy Indoor Season

American athlete Alexis Holmes secured a thrilling victory in the women's 400m indoor national title on Sunday in New York. Holmes plans to maintain a rigorous competition schedule, aiming to shine at the upcoming World Championships in Nanjing, China, while some fellow athletes choose to pause.

Holmes took the lead early in the race on Staten Island, clocking an impressive 50.51 seconds, the second-fastest time this year, ahead of Rosey Effiong. Despite a demanding schedule, Holmes, expected to compete at the Grand Slam Track's inaugural meet in Kingston after the March world indoors, showed no signs of slowing down.

The indoor world event, delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, overlaps with other major athletic meets, yet only a few American champions from the previous championships will defend their titles. Holmes and others are eyeing future outdoor competitions, as new talents like Nikki Hiltz and Hobbs Kessler explore their next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)