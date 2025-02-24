Venus Williams Declines Indian Wells Wild Card

Venus Williams, the former world No. 1, will not be competing at next month's Indian Wells tournament despite being granted a wild card by the WTA 1000 event. The 44-year-old American tennis star announced she has prior commitments, precluding her participation.

Williams shared at a speaking event in Naestved, Denmark, that she was unaware of the wild card offer before the tournament's public announcement. Her reaction was lighthearted, as she joked about the situation, but ultimately confirmed her inability to attend, stating, "I'm going to be overseas."

Tournament director Tommy Haas issued a confirmation of Williams' decision not to partake, expressing the team's hopes for her future appearance at Indian Wells. Williams famously boycotted the event for 15 years following an incident involving her sister Serena in 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)